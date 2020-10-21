‘Boil water’ advisory issued for a portion of northern St. Louis County

OVERLAND, Mo. – A portion of St. Louis County is under a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break. The alert was issued on Wednesday morning and is expected to last around 24 hours.

A map provided by Missouri American Water provides the exact location of the advisory. It appears to affect Overland near Maryland Heights, Missouri.

Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other non-consumable uses.

Another notification will be sent to customers when the advisory is lifted.

For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to Missouriamwater.com or call 1-866-430-0820.