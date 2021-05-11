Boil water advisory issued for downtown St. Louis after flooding

Precautionary boil order map

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A precautionary boil order has been issued by the St. Louis City Water Division after a massive water main break downtown. The water pressure has fallen below acceptable levels. The areas included in the boil order stretch from Natural Bridge to Chouteau and east of Jefferson.

Water has been restored to the area and the boil order was issued out of an abundance of caution. It remains in place until further notice. Test results could take 24 hours.

The City Water Division will issue a boil water advisory when there is a concern that a problem with drinking water may exist but has not yet been confirmed. The order is usually limited to drinking water and may not include water used for bathing.


You can call the St. Louis City Water Division at 314-771-2255 or the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at: 1-800-361-4827.

