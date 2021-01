SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. – A boil water order has been issued for South Roxana, Illinois.

The city administrator said a service line water break in the 400 block of Southard Avenue has caused a temporary shutdown of water services in order to repair the leak.

Officials said water service should be restored later Friday afternoon.

Their village automated phone system 618-254-1166 will be updated with the status of the water outage along with the boil order notification.