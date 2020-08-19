Bomb and arson investigators block off several downtown St. Louis streets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several streets are blocked off in downtown St. Louis as investigators check on a report of a suspicious package. The Bomb and Arson unit is in the 1400 block of Olive. The robot is deployed and investigators could be seen from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter canvassing the area.

This is a developing story. More detail will be posted here as they come into our newsroom.

