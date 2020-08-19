Bomb and arson investigators block off several downtown St. Louis streets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several streets are blocked off in downtown St. Louis as investigators check on a report of a suspicious package. The Bomb and Arson unit is in the 1400 block of Olive. The robot is deployed and investigators could be seen from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter canvassing the area.

This is a developing story. More detail will be posted here as they come into our newsroom.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News