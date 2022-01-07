Bon Jovi is coming to St. Louis during their 2022 tour – Tickets on sale soon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bon Jovi is coming to St. Louis this spring and tickets go on sale soon. They have just announced their 2022 tour that includes a stop at the Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 21. Tickets go on sale next Friday and prices from $16.50 to $196.50.
FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week before you can buy them. Be sure to watch FOX 2 News in the morning for details or check the contest page of FOX2Now.com Monday.
“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.
Over the past two years, Bon Jovi has been recording and releasing new music. Their 2020 album has received critical praise for songs dealing with the pandemic, police killings, and mass shootings.
Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates:
- Friday, April 1 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Sunday, April 3 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Tuesday, April 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Friday, April 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Saturday, April 9 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Monday, April 11 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Wednesday, April 13 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
- Friday, April 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Saturday, April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
- Tuesday, April 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thursday, April 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Saturday, April 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Tuesday, April 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Thursday, April 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Saturday, April 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
