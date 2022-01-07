Bon Jovi is coming to St. Louis during their 2022 tour – Tickets on sale soon

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 09: Singer Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs at the Staples Center on April 9, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Bon Jovi is coming to St. Louis this spring and tickets go on sale soon. They have just announced their 2022 tour that includes a stop at the Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 21. Tickets go on sale next Friday and prices from $16.50 to $196.50.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week before you can buy them. Be sure to watch FOX 2 News in the morning for details or check the contest page of FOX2Now.com Monday.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Over the past two years, Bon Jovi has been recording and releasing new music. Their 2020 album has received critical praise for songs dealing with the pandemic, police killings, and mass shootings.

Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates:

Friday, April 1 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Friday, April 8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Monday, April 11 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, April 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thursday, April 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

