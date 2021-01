ST. LOUIS – The Kirkwood School Board voted unanimously to put a bond proposal on the April 6 ballot.

Proposition “R” would address overcrowding, safety and security issues. The money would be used to build more classrooms, including 15 at Kirkwood High School and up to 14 at district middle schools.

The proposition does not include building a new elementary school.

Officials said the new bond issue will not raise taxes.