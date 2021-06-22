Border agents continue finding groups of migrants risking their lives inside grain hopper railcars

During the early morning of June 22, agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station conducted a train inspection in Hebbronville, Texas and discovered an unlatched grain hopper railcar. At the bottom of the grain hopper, agents found 15 individuals. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas, (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a group of undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper railcar Tuesday morning in Hebbronville, South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector’s Hebbronville Station were inspecting a train when they discovered an unlatched grain hopper railcar, which is used to transport loose bulk commodities such as coal or grain.

Agents discovered 15 migrants, as well as another individual who attempted to hide in a separate railcar.

Agents said they were all medically evaluated and cleared. Agents later determined that all the migrants were Mexican nationals.

“This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” the CBP release said. “Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late. Fortunately, in this case, agents detected the individuals and were able to rescue them before any fell victim to a heat related injury.”

During the sweltering mid-afternoon of June 5, agents from the Hebbronville Station conducted a train inspection in Hebbronville, Texas and discovered a tampered lock on a grain hopper. At the bottom of the grain hopper were 25 individuals trapped with no means of escape. (CBP)

On June 5, border agents from the Hebbronville Station were inspecting a train when they noticed a tampered lock on a grain hopper railcar. With sweltering temperatures in the mid-afternoon, agents rescued 25 undocumented immigrants who were trapped inside with no means of escape. The migrants were medically cleared and identified as being from El Salvador.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agent Emergency Medical Technicians and Laredo Fire Department paramedics render first aid to an undocumented female migrant who suffered severe injury to her foot after falling under a moving train.

On June 10, a migrant woman seriously injured he foot when she fell from a moving train near Port Laredo, CBP said.

Agents from the Laredo North Station spotted the woman attempting to board the moving train as they apprehended three other individuals. Agents said before they could reach her, she lost her grip and fell under the train, severely injuring her foot.

The previous day, Laredo agents said they stopped nine individuals from attempting to board a train in the same area.