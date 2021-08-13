Border fund receives additional $20,000 to help migrants, asylum-seekers stuck in Juarez

Volunteers receive a group of Central America’s migrants after they were deported from the United States, at a sports complex named “Kiki Romero” in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, April 5, 2021. The sports complex was adapted as a shelter because of the growing number of migrants being deported daily. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Whether they are seeking asylum or recently deported, migrants who find themselves in the border city of Juarez will be getting help with food, shelter, transportation, and medical and legal aid.

Hope Border Institute and El Paso Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz invested nearly $20,000 to their Border Refugee Assistance Fund.

The money will address the needs of asylum-seekers and migrants, including expectant mothers and those who are subject to expulsion under Title 42, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health order to prevent the cross-border spread of COVID-19.

In 2021, the Border Refugee Assistance Fund has provided the migrant population more than $100,000 in aid, according to a news release.

“With policies like Title 42 and the forced return to Mexico of those seeking protection and safety, there continues to be tremendous human need at the border. Through the Border Refugee Assistance Fund, we are able to demonstrate our community’s continued commitment to walking with those on the margins and supporting the humanitarian needs of people on the move,” said Dylan Corbett, executive director of Hope Border Institute. “We are grateful to our partners in Ciudad Juarez for their generous collaboration in meeting the needs of the most vulnerable.”