Border Patrol reels in $7.6M from Operation “Just Keep Swimming”

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Facing heat over increasingly bold acts of narco-violence, the president of Mexico is set to begin a tour of states being disputed by the drug cartels.

His first stop on Wednesday is Guanajuato state, where gunmen on July 1 murdered 27 recovering drug addicts in Irapuato. There, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will talk with Gov. Diego Sinhue about crime and tour a gasoline refinery in Salamanca -- where a criminal group last month abandoned an explosives-laden car after being spotted by the army.