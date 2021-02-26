CBP officer allegedly smuggles housekeeper/nanny through Texas border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A U.S. border officer allegedly smuggled her Mexican housekeeper and nanny through a Texas port of entry.

Rhonda Lee Walker, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, allegedly used another officer’s login information to help the Mexican woman enter the U.S. illegally through the Laredo Port of Entry on Jan. 2.

Walker, 40, is accused of using her official position to assist a foreign national into the country. She’s charged with conspiring to transport an illegal alien and making false statements, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced this week.

Walker, who is from Laredo, had allegedly sent money to the woman in Mexico to facilitate her arrival with the intention of having her work for Walker as a housekeeper and nanny. The Mexican woman has no legal status to reside or work in the United States, the release said.

Walker faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy or knowingly transporting undocumented aliens, as well as five years for knowingly making a materially false statement.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.