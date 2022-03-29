EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A smuggler forced three migrants out of a moving vehicle during a Border Patrol pursuit on Sunday southwest of Tucson, Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection border said agents assigned to the Three Points Station attempted to stop and conduct an immigration inspection on a black Dodge truck that was heading north on Route 19 near Sells, Arizona.

Agents said the driver failed to stop and sped off, exceeding speeds of 80 miles per hour. The truck suddenly slowed, and agents said they witnessed what appeared to be three people forced out.

Border Patrol agents stopped their pursuit of the truck and assisted the three individuals, identified as three Guatemalans ages 16, 25 and 28. Medics took them to a local hospital with serious injuries, CBP said.

Border agents requested assistance from the Tohono O’odham Police Department with the fleeing vehicle, which they found near the village of Ali-Chuckson on State Route 86.

Police found a loaded 9 mm pistol, fentanyl pills and personal use amounts of cocaine and marijuana found inside. Despite an extensive search, the driver escaped.

“(The) Tucson Sector continues to see smugglers treat migrants cruelly by robbing them, forcing them to walk through inhospitable areas of the desert, and abandoning them without regard for their safety,” CPB said. “Smugglers do not care about a person’s life, only about monetary gain.”