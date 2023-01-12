Diego Simonetta has been on a tour of the Western Hemisphere since April 2016 when he left Argentina. (Courtesy: Diego Simonetta)

MEXICALI (Border Report) — Diego Simonetta ran inside a Mexicali fire station Wednesday night to heat up some water for a cup of mate, an Argentinian tea, but when he came back outside, his bike and everything he owned, including his pet dog “Mole,” were gone.

Simonetta has been on a tour of the Western Hemisphere since April 2016 when he left his native Argentina.

Initially, he set off on foot as a backpacker relying on rides from strangers to get around.

Two years later, he reached Mexico City, where he bought a bike and a buggy for his new-found friend “Mole,” a small dog he adopted in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

Simonetta says he has visited 15 countries along with 29 Mexican states during his journey.

He reached Mexicali, Baja California, just south of California few days ago.

Diego Simonetta posted this plea on his Facebook page asking for help in finding his stolen bike, buggy, possessions and dog “Mole.” (Courtesy: Diego Simonetta)

This is where disaster struck.

“They stole my bicycle, small buggy, all my things and my passport,” Simonetta said.

Mole is gone too.

“Please, to all my contacts in Mexico and abroad, everyone where my story is published, I’m asking that you share as we try to reach the most people possible hoping my things will turn up,” he said. “I’m sending a lot of love for Mole and blessings to everyone hoping we find him”

Simonetta remains hopeful and has filed a report with Baja California state police.

His goal was to reach Tijuana, about 120 west of Mexicali and then tour the entire length of the Baja California peninsula.

“Throughout my travels in Mexico I have often been asked if I have been a victim of a crime, I’ve always said no until now that I have to say yes.”