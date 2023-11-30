SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Secretary of the Marines and its National Defense Secretary have become the country’s biggest administrators of airports in all of Mexico.

Throughout his administration, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been turning over control of airports to the military.

On Wednesday, Mexico’s Secretary of Transportation, Communications and Infrastructure put the military in charge of airports in the states of Quintana Roo, Oaxaca and San Luis Potosí.

This happened a day after AMLO assigned control of airports in Michoacán, Chiapas and Puebla to the army.

Mexico’s military now oversees 31% of all airports and flights in Mexico including Mexico City’s main airport, which accounts for a quarter of all flights south of the border.

On Friday, Mexico’s president is expected to inaugurate the country’s newest airport in Tulum, which will provide an alternative landing spot for those traveling to Cancún.

This new facility is attached to another of AMLO’s pet projects, the Maya Train, which will run passengers around the Yucatán Peninsula.

Private companies still run many of the other major airports in Mexico including Guadalajara, Tijuana, Monterrey, Cancún and Los Cabos.