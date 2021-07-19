Over 700 migrants apprehended in 3 groups in South Texas; 1 group had 298 migrants

The largest group of migrants this fiscal year — nearly 300 –were apprehended on Saturday in La Grulla, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, U.S. Border Patrol agents report. (Photo by U.S. Border Patrol)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended 736 migrants in three large groups over a 3-day period in the small Rio Grande Valley town of La Grulla, Texas, and one group had nearly 300 people — the most encountered this fiscal year, agents said Monday.

Agents on Friday arrested 235 migrants after they set foot on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande in La Grulla. The group included 187 family members, 27 unaccompanied children and 21 single adults, Border Patrol said.

On Saturday morning, a group of 298 migrants that included 60 unaccompanied children was arrested. It was he largest group of migrants encountered by RGV agents so far this fiscal year, Border Patrol reported.

One migrant in Saturday’s group tested positive for COVID-19 at an area hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, agents arrested a group of 203 migrants near the same ranch road in La Grulla, Texas. The group included 127 adults from Honduras and 158 family members, 29 unaccompanied children and 16 single adults.

The Rio Grande Valley has consistently had the most migrant apprehensions of any Border Patrol sector on the Southwest border.

Title 42 travel restrictions still remain, which prevents migrants from coming across the claim asylum in the United States. However, the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas since January has refused to accept tender-age children under age seven, and so those families are typically allowed into South Texas.

Officials in Laredo, Texas, have asked DHS to stop sending migrants from the RGV because of the high percentage carrying COVID-19.

On Monday, Canadian officials announced they would start to allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into their country. But there has been no official indication from U.S. or Mexican officials whether Title 42 restrictions will be lifted. The restrictions are set to expire on Wednesday.