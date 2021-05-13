Bowling alley dispute leads to highway shooting in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – A dispute leads to shots fired along I-70 early Thursday morning.
It all started just after midnight with a dispute between two groups of people at a bowling alley in St. Charles.
One group left and drove away onto eastbound I-70. The second group got into their car and followed. One of them fired several shots at the first car.
One of the bullets shattered the car window and a man inside was cut by the flying glass.
The victims were able to drive to the QuikTrip on South 5th Street to get help.
