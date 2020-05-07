Bowling Green HS records students’ graduation to show later

BOWLING GREEN, MO – Bowling Green’s class of around 100 students pick time slots and went through the motions of a traditional graduation.

“I definitely think there was a little disappointment there but glad that we got something out of it,” said Charlton.

They’ll have all the elements of the regular graduates, so they don’t miss out on that memory,” said Principal Scott Mullins.

The principal called the student’s names as their parents patiently waited outside of the gymnasium to snap a few photos.

“I think the school has done a fantastic job. They’re all about the kids, they all got yard signs, and they’re all getting pictures taken and pay for the video made for them,” said Theresa Shotton, a parent.

Principal Mullins said it was important to them to have this event because many of their seniors are headed to the military and won’t get to stick around long into the summer.

“They might have felt forgotten about, but we still care about them and we want to give them the best,” said Principal Mullins.

The school is holding on to hopes of having a more traditional graduation, June 5th.

“I know they’re hurting as far as this. This is the culmination of their education,” said Principal Mullins.

If the circumstances prevent that, these moments were all caught on camera.

Looking through the lens, the broadcast video teacher captures graduation that stands out from all the ceremonies of the past.

“It is what it is. I’m grateful that the kids are here they’re all healthy everybody’s getting to graduate, and I think at the end of the day that’s the most important thing,” said Mullins.