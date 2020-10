O’FALLON, Ill. – At least one person was hurt after a car collided with a truck caused it to overturn in overnight in Ofallon, Illinois.

Just before midnight the box truck landed on top of a car along northbound I-64 near the O’Fallon exit.

The accident blocked the freeway’s two right lanes.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries.

