Boxer & Pittie Paws Rescue provide pet fostering options to help community through pandemic

WASHINGTON, MO - With the ‘stay at home’ order extended until April 30, many are wondering how they can pass the time. Boxer & Pittie Paws Rescue may be your answer.

Being alone during a pandemic such as this can cause anxiety, loneliness, and depression- leaving even the best of us feeling mentally and emotionally drained from the lack of social interaction. Boxer & Pittie Paws Rescue is a nonprofit organization that helps find homes for surrendered, abandoned, and sheltered boxer and pittie dogs. You can choose to temporarily foster the pup or permanently adopt and add a member to the family.

Alyssa Byars, a dog trainer for Boxer & Pittie Paws Rescue, said, "Everyone talks about wanting a therapy dog, but just having a dog is therapy in itself. They are compassionate, they cuddle, it's something they'll love on and something to think about other than yourself."

Jennifer White is the Co-Director for Boxer Paws Rescue and admin for Pittie Paws. She is currently fostering an owner surrendered dog named Sapphire. Sapphire fell off of a balcony and his previous owners neglected to get him the proper treatment. He lost function of his legs.

White is now fostering the boxer and helping Sapphire get back to full health. As much as White is helping Sapphire, Sapphire is also helping White through these dark days. She personally experiences how having a dog during the COVID-19 pandemic can help people cope.

"It does help a person keep sane. It is a comfort. Having people think it’s weird but you have somebody to talk to especially if you have no family visiting or no friends that can come over. It's nice to be able to have your dog there and have somebody to watch a movie with," she said.



Fostering a dog could be the safest way to gain some companionship for the time being. Per vet recommendations, there has not been any positive tests that show dogs can carry or contract COVID-19.

Boxer & Pittie Paws Rescue are currently looking for foster and adoption homes for their dogs. You can go on their Facebook page to fill out an application if you are interested.

The more animals they can place in homes, the more animals they can help rescue, and hopefully, that means more smiles we can see in our communities as we take on these challenging days together.