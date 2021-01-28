Boxes installed in St. Charles County parks to assist cyclists with flat tires

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Trail Assist has made a donation to St. Charles County Parks to aid cyclists if they ever have a flat tire during a ride.

Weather-proof boxes containing emergency bike repair supplies have now been installed at Indian Camp Creek Park. St. Charles County Parks said in a Facebook post that the boxes will be installed at Broemmelsiek, Klondike, Matson Hill and Quail Ridge Parks soon.

With more people biking for exercise during the pandemic Trail Assist took the opportunity to help. Their boxes have a road or mountain bike tube and two carbon dioxide inflators.