ST. LOUIS – A nine-year-old boy was found wandering in south St. Louis at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday.
The boy was found wandering on Cherokee Street at Nebraska Avenue. An ambulance took him to the hospital to be checked out.
St. Louis Police are talking with him and asking him why he was out on the streets alone late at night.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Latest headlines:
- Strong cold front coming in bringing the look and feel of winter
- St. Louis County Police Department Diversity and Inclusion Unit leader hopes to step down
- Ferguson Florissant School Board votes to extend all virtual format
- Boy, 9, found wandering streets of south St. Louis
- What’s next after the House impeachment vote?