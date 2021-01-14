Boy, 9, found wandering streets of south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A nine-year-old boy was found wandering in south St. Louis at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

The boy was found wandering on Cherokee Street at Nebraska Avenue. An ambulance took him to the hospital to be checked out.

St. Louis Police are talking with him and asking him why he was out on the streets alone late at night.

