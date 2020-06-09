Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis announce summer camps will resume in late June

ST. LOUIS – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis will reopen four locations and host their annual summer day camps. Adams Park Club, the Teen Center of Excellence, O’Fallon Park Club, and Herbert Hoover Club will open their doors to campers June 22nd through August 7th.

The camps are available to youth ages 6 through 18. BGCSTL will limit the amount of campers in order to comply with social distancing guidelines, so enrollment will be first come first served.

President of BGCSTL Flint Fouler released a statement saying:

“We’re excited to be able to offer summer day camp this year. It was a difficult decision to make but we kept in mind the kids who needed us most. We think it is important to operate camp in order to provide structure, educational social programming for kids and to support parents and guardians who need dependable services while they are working. We will continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC and our local health officials. We also realize that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is the only place that some of the families in our community can turn to when schools are closed. We are monitoring this diligently and will continue to operate with limitations in place as long as we are able to provide a safe environment for young people. As always, we place the safety of our youth and staff at the highest level.”

Boys & Girls Clubs will follow many of the same safety guidelines released by Matthews-Dickey for their summer day camp. Campers will have their temperatures checked at entry, complete a daily health questionnaire, and frequently sanitize among other protocols.

Jayson Tatum is a St. Louis native turned NBA All-Star who would come and play basketball with his friends during the summers at Herbert Hoover growing up.

“The Boys and Girls Club of St. Louis provided a safe getaway for kids like myself growing up to interact, to learn, to have fun, to have somewhere safe to play,” said Tatum. “With everything, kids are facing today, I think it’s vital we provide St. Louis kids an outlet as long as proper health codes and protocols are in place. I spent a lot of time at Herbert Hoover and I know it means a lot to those kids.”

Despite the pandemic, BGC leaders know how important it is to provide the St. Louis Youth with experiences that spark creativity, engagement, and exploration through activities. They are happy they still managed to find a way to serve the families who need them most.

Parents can enroll their kids by calling 314-335-8000 or on their website.