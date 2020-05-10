Boyz II Men perform a special Mother’s Day song on ‘SNL’

In honor of Mother’s Day, Boyz II Men gave a touching performance of their 1997 hit “A Song for Mama” on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.”

‘SNL’ star Michael Che, who revealed that he lost his grandmother to the coronavirus last month, introduced the trio.

“On behalf of ‘SNL,’ we’d like to send a very special Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers that can’t be with their children this year, and all the mothers that we’ve lost,” Che said. “We love you, we miss you and thank you.”

Boyz II Men then sang “A Song for Mama” from their homes. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who produced the song, joined them on guitar.

As the group sang lyrics such as “Mama you know I love you,” and “You gave me strength to go on,” pictures of “SNL” cast members — including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant — with their own mothers were shown.

Boyz II Men’s performance followed equally stirring at-home performances by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who covered Bob Dylan’s “Shelter from the Storm,” and Miley Cyrus, who sang Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” in previous weeks.