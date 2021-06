ST. LOUIS – A convenience store in north St. Louis was targeted by smash and grab thieves early Tuesday morning.

The BP station on Union Boulevard just off I-70 was broken into at about 1:30 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what was taken.

This same BP store has been targeted by smash and grab thieves several times.

The owners hasn’t even had a chance to replace the broken glass from the last time it was hit.