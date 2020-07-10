Brad Paisley kicks off drive-in concert series at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tonight

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In concert series kicks off Friday night with Brad Paisley performing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Concert goers will have their own private tailgating zones next to their cars. They can also bring their own food and drinks. People will be able to use their mobile phones and QR codes to order food and beverages if they forget to bring a cooler and snacks.

When country music lovers arrive their ticket will be scanned through their car window to allow for a contactless encounter.

Live Nation said they are allowing four people per car for each show, per St. Louis County and CDC guidelines.

All guests are reminded to bring their masks for when they want to use the facilities.

For more information visit LiveNation.com/DriveIn.