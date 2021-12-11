Brad Pitt has a massive real estate portfolio, are any in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS – Missouri native Brad Pitt has landed on a list of 10 actors with massive real estate portfolios. He and ex-Angelina Jolie have owned homes in several cities across the globe but does he have any in the Show-Me-State?

Stacker.com reports that some actors have prime real estate across the world but for some actors, real estate is about more than an enviable estate or mega-mansion, it is an investment that marries their love for home and their entrepreneurial spirit. These actors have taken their passion for prime properties and turned it into a serious side hustle.

UpNest.com put together a list using various news, entertainment, and real estate sites. The report says whether they flip or renovate, own in the U.S. or overseas, the actors have made an enviable living outside of their given trade by investing in real estate and have portfolios to back it up.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have owned several properties together including a French chateau, a London estate, and a mansion in New Orleans according to Upnest. He also reportedly invested in a Las Vegas casino with George Clooney and Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s husband. The casino never happened but they were able to sell the 25-acre lot to Starwood Hotels for $202 million after purchasing the land for $90 million.

In April of 2021, velvetropes.com reported Pitt has a real estate portfolio of more than $100M. The site reported his primary home is in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. The home is 5,338 square feet and has a giant main house and at least four smaller properties that have been added over the years.

Velvetropes.com also says he has a home in Hollywood Hills. It is more of a contemporary retreat. The home has hidden shelves and niches are built into many of the walls with the intention of keeping each room free of clutter.

Pitt also has a French estate known a “Chateau Miraval”. He and Jolie leased it in 2008 before buying it in 2011. The couple got married at the estate’s chapel in 2014. When the pair split there was apparently a big battle over who would get to keep it. They ended up sharing it.

Pitt and Jolie owned a home in New Orleans together but they sold it after their divorce and were able to make $1.4M off of it. The home was built in the 1830s and featured traditional brick and a balcony that overlooked the city.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Pitt and ex-Jennifer Aniston also co-owned a Beverly Hills home from 2001 to 2006 says velvetropes.com. The couple apparently spent three years renovating the property but only lived there for two years before splitting up. The additions they added include a tennis court, guest house, and a dining room for 20.

There is also a rumored house in the Lake of the Ozarks. Velvetropes.com reports he has long been rumored to have built a colossal mansion in the Ozarks but it is not clear who it belongs to. It is known as “Pensmore” and construction began in 2011. It is considered one of the biggest residential homes in the country. It was apparently bought in an extremely rural area between Springfield and Branson. However, public records do not connect Pitt to the home.

There were also rumors of Pitt building a home for Jennifer Aniston in April of 2020. BTonline.com reported Woman’s Day reported that a source says it has been a longtime dream of Brad’s to build a lake house in the Ozarks near his parents’ house. However, the publication reported the source said he is not building a home for Jen in Missouri.

Leonardo DiCaprio

(Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

The Oscar-winning actor is also a real estate giant with a diversified portfolio. DiCaprio purchased his first home in the late ’90s in the Los Angeles suburb of Silver Lake for $769,500, which he went on to list in 2018 for $1.7 million. The decorated performer also owns properties in New York, California, and abroad in Belize. A landlord of sorts, DiCaprio’s rental, 432 Hermosa located in Palm Springs, is a mid-century modern home previously owned by singer and actress Dinah Shore, with daily rates starting at $3,750 per night with a two-night minimum. One of DiCaprio’s most ambitious real estate endeavors, Blackadore Caye, an island in Belize, was purchased with business partner Jeff Gram in 2005, and the actor plans to turn it into an eco-resort.

Oprah Winfrey

The multi-talented actress and media mogul is also a real estate tycoon who owns several homes. Her main residence, located in Montecito, California, is worth more than $100 million and features several properties on 70 acres. In 2019, Winfrey purchased actor Jeff Bridges’ property, which neighbors her own in Montecito. She owns homes in Maui, Colorado, and Washington state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Winfrey’s real estate holdings are worth an estimated $200 million.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The “Terminator” star made a bold real estate investment early on in his career when he purchased a multi-unit apartment building. Turning to real estate in the ’70s allowed Schwarzenegger to focus on his acting career and brought him his first million. The former governor of California still owns many of the commercial real estate properties that he purchased on Main Street in Santa Monica just after heavyweight real estate investor Albert Ehringer showed him the ropes. Today, he owns retail space, apartments, and office buildings. He has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

David Charvet

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The actor had success in the ’90s with roles on “Baywatch” and “Melrose Place.” Charvet continued his acting career but became interested in real estate while having a home built in Malibu for his family. In 2007, Charvet co-founded Jones Builders Group, a Los Angeles-based, full-service developer and builder of luxury homes with business partner Nathan Jones. Charvet also purchased several investment properties. The company allowed him the opportunity to develop his own line of homes, known as Charvet Estates.

Ellen DeGeneres

Actor, comedian, and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres flips luxury properties and has acquired quite the real estate portfolio. Some of her most profitable flips include a Montecito, California, an estate she purchased in 2017 for over $7 million and sold for $11 million dollars less than a year later, and a 2014 flip that brought in $15 million. She and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have bought, flipped, and sold more than 20 properties since 2003. DeGeneres’ first flip was a West Hollywood Spanish bungalow. “The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house,” DeGeneres told Architectural Digest. She often buys other celebs’ homes, as she did in 2011 when she purchased Brad Pitt’s Malibu home for $11 million and sold it a year later for a cool $1 million profit.

Jennifer Aniston

FILE: Jennifer Aniston accepts The People’s Icon of 2019 award on stage during the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019. (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

In 2018, Jennifer Aniston told Architectural Digest, “If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer.” The “Friends” star doesn’t just purchase properties, she leaves her own mark on each one. Her marital home with Brad Pitt in Beverly Hills was purchased for $13.1 million and sold for $28 million with multiple additions to the property, including a screening room, tennis court, and a guest house. Ohana, another one of her Beverly Hills properties, was sold for $36 million, netting the actor a small fortune. Its original purchase price was $13.5 million. Aniston also owns properties in New York City, though she did sell two Manhattan condos for a loss in 2012, proving that real estate definitely has its highs and lows.

Robert De Niro

TODAY — Pictured: Robert De Niro on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Not only does Robert De Niro own residential properties in New York and London, but the accomplished actor has also invested in commercial properties as well. The industrious businessman is a co-owner of Nobu restaurant, which has locations in Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, Moscow, Monte Carlo, and London. Nobu is not De Niro’s only restaurant venture, as he also owns Tribeca Grill in New York City. De Niro is currently working on the Nobu Beach Inn on the small Caribbean island of Barbuda, which is expected to open in 2023 and feature one- to four-bedroom villas.

Diane Keaton

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE – “Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, June 12 included Diane Keaton (“AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton”), Lonzo and LaVar Ball and musical guest Phoenix. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DIANE KEATON

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has an acting career that spans many decades, but she’s also a serious real estate flipper who buys, renovates, and sells homes. Her father, a real estate broker and engineer, was also interested in home renovation, and she may have learned a thing or two from him. Keaton’s homes have often been featured in Architectural Digest, and the actor is known for selling homes to fellow celebrities. Among them being Ryan Murphy, who purchased a Beverly Hills Spanish-Colonial revival from Keaton, and actor Christina Ricci, who purchased the Samuel-Novarro House, a Los Feliz landmark.

Rupert Grint

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Rupert Grint attends the “Snatch” TV show premiere at BT Tower on September 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

No longer just Harry Potter’s sidekick and best friend Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint is worth millions. The actor has a real estate portfolio worth over $30 million, which can be accredited to his three properties in Hitchin, Luton, and others around England. Following his beloved role in the “Harry Potter” films, the actor hadn’t had the same level of success in the industry, but he’s since developed a knack for purchasing properties in the U.K.

Parts of this story originally appeared on UpNest and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.