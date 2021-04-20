Bradford Pear Tree buy-back program today after species considered invasive

ST. LOUIS – Some people are receiving new trees today.
Bradford Pear Trees are now considered invasive.
They spread and sprout like crazy. The trees were promoted and planted everywhere in the 1980s.
The Missouri Invasive-Plant Task Force is having a buy-back program Tuesday, April 20. They’re working with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and BiodiverseCity St. Louis.
People have pre-registered. They cut down their invasive tree. And then they sent a picture. Today those people can pick up a new tree for free.