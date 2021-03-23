Brandon McKissic attracting early interest in college transfer market

UMKC guard Brandon McKissic (3) handles the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 90-61. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. LOUIS–Brandon McKissic, a SLUH grad who has spent the past four years at the University of Missouri-KC as a standout guard for the Kangaroos basketball program, officially entered the graduate transfer portal early Monday morning at 12:15am. It took all of sixty seconds for the first school to contact him.

That team would be Oregon State, which just barely two hours earlier had engineered a second round upset of Oklahoma State in the NCAA tournament.

“Oregon State as a whole was an eye opening thing. That was really the first school that hit when I was in the portal, so kind of seeing a team like that, the minute I get in, they reach out me, I was like, yeah, that felt good,” McKissic told FOX2 Monday. By late afternoon he’d heard from almost twenty, including Tulsa, Murray State, UAB, Georgia Tech, VCU, Missouri and SLU.

McKissic does not want to put limits on his search or identify any front runners yet but does acknowledge that the idea of potentially playing at home or close to it has some allure, considering his mother was only able to see him play in person three times this season, a career low.

McKissic averaged 17.2 points this past season and was also named the Horizon League’s Defensive Player of the Year, leading the conference in steals.

He tells FOX2 his goal is to be with his new school in time for summer workouts, likely starting sometime in June. He graduates from UMKC in May.

