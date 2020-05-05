Brass knuckles may be legal in Missouri if proposed legislation passes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s illegal in Missouri to own brass knuckles but today a lawmaker introduced an amendment to change that.

Rep. Tony Lovasco introduced the amendment during debate on a bill related to the second amendment. Lovasco believes lawmakers should be protecting the liberties of citizens and explained what his amendment would do.

“It does not allow the prosecution of the mere possession, of course if one was to use said instrument in an otherwise illegal way such an assault or battery or what not that would still be prohibited,” said Republican State Representative Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon, Missouri.

Some Democrats responded on Twitter questioning why the amendment was added. They feel the state should be focused on other priorities.

Did we just pass legalization of brass knuckles. Yes we did, during a COVID19 pandemic. #PrioritiesMessUp #MoLeg — Rasheen Aldridge. Jr (@RepSheenBean) May 5, 2020

We are in Jefferson City, hundreds of people sitting in one room, at least half without masks. What are we debating that’s so important you ask? Making brass knuckles legal in Missouri – because, you know, the second amendment. #moleg pic.twitter.com/LYOxZ0b8tO — Greg Razer (@gregrazer) May 5, 2020