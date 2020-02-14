Braving the freezing temperatures on the coldest night of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Folks spent the day preparing for the bone-chilling cold Thursday night and for Friday morning.

If you hate crowds and love to ice skate, Steinberg Rink was the place to be Thursday night. Even though the temperature was miserable, a few people coped and kept on skating.

“It’s a little chilly but it’s not terrible once you’re moving,” said skater Danielle Schamel.

Her husband, Alex, added, “I worked in Minnesota, so it ain’t that bad.”

At Walter Knoll florist, the biggest day of the year will be the coldest so far.

“It’s the coldest Valentine’s Day we’ve had in maybe 15, 20 years,” Walter Knoll said.

Knoll reminded delivery people the flowers are fragile. They double wrap them because too long in weather like this can damage the loveliness of a gift of love.

“You have about two minutes until they get too cold so you have to walk pretty quick to the house if you go to the house and nobody’s home, you have to put them in the car before where they can stay warm,” he said.

Over at AAA, they were gearing up the tow trucks for the morning. Thursday resulted in close to 20 dead batteries removed from vehicles. That number could easily climb to 75 on Friday.

“We’re anticipating a rush in the morning, somewhere between six and 8 o’clock,” said AAA spokesman Phil Linck said. “Typically, our big rush we’re looking to double the number of drivers on the road at that point.”

AAA said electric cars will not travel as far as usual when the temperatures get really cold.