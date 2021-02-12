Breakdown of COVID vaccine delivery in St. Louis region next week

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shared how the region’s allotment of vaccine from the state is expected to be distributed next week.

The St. Louis region, which includes several counties and the City of St. Louis, expect to receive 33,200 doses of the COVID vaccine next week.

The area is home to 37% of the state’s population and the region is expected to receive the same percentage of vaccine.

A chart from the Missouri Health and Senior Service shows next week the region can expect 34% of the state’s vaccine allotment. The chart also shows the breakdown for our region.

Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander for the task force, said the area expects to receive more vaccine in the future.

He was also asked about the 50,000 doses of vaccine that has been distributed to the St. Louis region but not reported administered. He said those doses are being held back for second doses.