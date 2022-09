WRIGHT CITY MO — A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m. Authority says that suspects used a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

Authorities say that the building was empty when this happened and when police got to the scene there was no sign of the suspects. The suspects did leave the car at the scene.

Authorities say this investigation is active they are looking for eight to 10 people responsible. If you have any information contact the Wright City police department.