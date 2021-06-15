Breckenridge Hills teen girl missing since February tracked to south city

ST. LOUIS – A detective searching for a missing 16-year-old Breckenridge Hills girl has tracked her to south St. Louis City.

Abigayle Labbee has been missing since February, 23, 2021. Detective Von Cloedt of the Breckenridge Hills Police Department said Labbee has been using a fake name, Angel Mae Carter.” Cloedt was able to track her to apartments in Glasgow Village in April. He said one of Labbee’s friends contacted him and told him that Labbee is using hard drugs. The friend is worried for Labbee’s safety.

“It’s possible a hospital worker or EMS may have came into contact with her recently with her providing the fake name.,” Cloedt said.

When Labbee went missing, she left a note saying that she went to Florida with her ex and 34-year-old Donald Lankford. Labbee is described as white, 5’4″ tall, 175 pounds, red hair and brown eyes. Lankford is described as a black man, 6’4″ tall, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Labbee or has information on her whereabouts should call (314) 426-1214 ext. 144 or 911.