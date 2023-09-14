ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Brentwood man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to break into the building of a train collectors’ club and steal a toy train.

Prosecutors have charged Travis Akins, 22, with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and property damage in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Akins tried to break into the Big Bend Railroad Club building on at least two separate occasions, most recently Wednesday morning.

During the latest attempted break-in, a witness called police and claimed someone was using a hammer and blow torch on the door of the building. Officers later spotted Akins in possession of both the hammer and blow torch near the collectors’ club, placing him under arrest. Police also noticed damage to the main door and a lock for the building.

Per court documents, Akins “spontaneously stated that he was trying to retrieve his train,” admitted that he tried to get in the week before and apologized with comments that “he knew this was wrong.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One victim associated with the club said the train Akins wanted is part of a larger collection that handed down over generations to his club and did not belong to him.

If convicted, Akins could spend up to four years in prison and face fines up to $10,000.