Brett Hull’s Junction House opening in Wentzville

.@JunctionHouseMO had its ribbon cutting tonight before their grand opening tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rVrBJ6MaHp — Monica Ryan (@monicaryantv) November 13, 2020

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Blues great Brett Hull is opening a new restaurant in Wentzville Saturday. A ribbon-cutting and tour was held Friday.



Brett Hull’s Junction House Restaurant and Bar is multiple floors and is over 9,400 square feet. There is a main restaurant area, large covered outdoor patio and an open-air rooftop balcony. All areas are equipped with a full-service bar and seating for dining.

Hull said the menu is extensive so he couldn’t pick a favorite dish but he said the 16oz meatball is absolutely one of his favorites.

Junction House is located at 1311 Lodora Drive in the development area called The Junction of Wentzville.

Hull said he plans to visit the restaurant periodically.