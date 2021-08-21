Brewery collectors congregate in St. Louis for 50th CANvention

ST. LOUIS – An event preserving brewing history, heritage and art is taking place in downtown St. Louis. It’s the CANvention at the convention center where collectors from all over the country are in town.

The Brewery Collectibles Club of America (BCCA), formerly the Beer Can Collectibles Club of America, began right here in St. Louis 50 years ago.



Denver Wright, Jr. Was the founding president. The international headquarters is located in Fenton, MO.

The 50th CANvention was to take place in St. Louis last year, but due to Covid, it was cancelled.

The 50th CANvention – V.2 is taking place in St. Louis, August 18th through August 21st, 2021 at the America’s Center.

They will have almost 1,000 attendees with over 500 tables of “breweriana” collectibles.