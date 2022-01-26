Breyer retirement has St. Louis area federal lawmakers in agreement on one thing

FILE – In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- With multiple outlets confirming that United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement from the nation’s highest court, lawmakers representing the St. Louis region in Congress are already weighing in with reaction.

Republicans and Democrats may actually agree on something when it comes to the news: It’s a moment of truth for President Joe Biden.

“It is past time for a Black woman to be named to the Supreme Court,” U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said on Twitter. Doing so would fulfill a campaign promise Biden made running for election that he would nominate the first black woman to the court.

“Moment of truth for Joe Biden,” Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Twitter “Will this deeply unpopular & divisive president finally reject the radical elements of his party and nominate someone who loves America and believes in the Constitution? Or will he continue to tear apart this country w/ a woke activist?” The latter, Hawley warned, would bring a “major battle in the Senate.”

“With this Supreme Court vacancy, President Biden has the opportunity to nominate someone who will bring diversity, experience, and an evenhanded approach to the administration of justice,” Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “I look forward to moving the President’s nominee expeditiously through the Committee.”

With a 50-50 Senate, Democrats would need all of their members to support a nominee and have Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-beaking vote in the event that all Republicans opposed a nominee. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed on a vote of 50-48, but according to the National Constitution Center, the closest Supreme Court confirmation vote came in 1881, when Stanley Mathews survived a 24-23 vote.