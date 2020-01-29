BrickUniverse LEGO convention returning to St. Louis this summer

Will Canipe, 8, from Wake Forest, assembles a "car, boat, helicopter, submarine" alongside his grandfather, Giles Jeffreys, from Wendell, during the BrickUniverse Lego Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. Canine said he plays with legos everyday "except when I'm at Disney World and I'm at the beach."







ST. LOUIS – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is returning to St. Louis this summer. Take your child (or your inner child) to the Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park the weekend of July 18th to see awesome attractions centered around everybody’s favorite plastic building blocks.

Thousands of Lego fans are expected to converge and celebrate master builders. But, you may want to reserve tickets soon. The 2019 event was sold out. Organizers say that the 2020 St. Louis event will be one of the biggest and best that they have ever produced.

LEGO artists will be coming from around the world to participate.

Jonathan Lopes is coming from San Diego to showcase more than 30 of his displays, including an 8-foot high model of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

Chicago-based Lego artist Rocco Buttliere will bring more than 50 models of world-famous landmarks, such as the Burj Khalifa and Westminster Palace.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to built with

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies

Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks

The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with

Tickets are available online at BrickUniverse.com/StLouis.

Previous report:

My son and I had a great time yesterday at the LEGO Convention @LEGOFanExpo. This provided a great idea on how to incorporate legos into retelling stories and explaining key details. What do you think? @iSTEAMlearner #STEAMTEAMS pic.twitter.com/k7XlmNuWn8 — Shanon Franklin (@AllShapesTeach) January 27, 2019

WOW! A massive #LEGO model of #MountRushmore will make its first public debut at the BrickUniverse @LEGOFanExpo at @Raleigh_CC this weekend. 22,000 LEGO brick, 400 hours to design, and 150 hours to build. Details about BrickUniverse here: https://t.co/9hHuOKhcfd pic.twitter.com/eiQCnZH8gZ — Carolina Parent (@CarolinaParent) March 6, 2019