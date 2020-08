OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. – A one-lane bridge collapsed on County Road 611 near Westphalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said in a tweet that the bridge collapsed into the Maries River as a semi-truck began crossing the structure.

They said there are no injuries reported. They are investigating the cause of the collapse.

We’re on scene of a one-lane bridge collapse on County Road 611, near Westphalia.



No reported injuries. Bridge collapsed into Maries River as truck began crossing. Investigation ongoing. #OsageCounty



📸: Cpl. Holzschuh pic.twitter.com/kIOsijZoqw — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 17, 2020