Bridge re-design delays reopening of Route 366 ramp to Watson Road

ST. LOUIS – Attention drivers, it will take longer than expected to reopen the ramp from SB I-270 and EB I-44 to Watson Road.

MoDot announced that the rock bluffs are not sufficient enough to build the new bridge as designed, so its back to the drawing board. Crews have been working to adjust the design and adding additional materials to complete the needed work.

The department anticipates the ramp to eastbound Route 366 is completed and reopened by late fall. The ramp closed just after Memorial Day.

Drivers currently use Lindbergh as a detour from the interstate to eastbound Watson Road.

