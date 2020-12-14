Brisk and cloudy Monday

ST. LOUIS – It’s a brisk and cloudy start to your Monday with temperatures falling into the 20s by sunrise.

The day will start cloudy but fairly quickly the clouds will clear away to the east and then expect mostly sunny skies the rest of today. Afternoon temperatures will rebound to near 40. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s.

Tuesday brings increasing clouds during the afternoon with a high in the upper 30s. Some light snow or flurries is expected Tuesday night but no accumulation is expected.

A few flurries are possible Wednesday morning, but otherwise, it’s a partly cloudy day with high temperatures reaching close to 40.

The rest of the week is dry with near or slightly above normal temperatures expected.