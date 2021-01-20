Broadway Oyster Bar items now sold at Fields Foods

ST. LOUIS – Fields Foods in Lafayette Square is now selling items from Broadway Oyster Bar.
Below is the list of foods available.
- Famous Voodoo Sauce
- Shrimp Voodoo Pizza
- Chicken Voodoo Pizza
- Shrimp Cajun Garlic Cream Pizza
- Andouille Cajun Garlic Cream Pizza
- Chicken Cajun Garlic Cream Pizza
- Chicken Enchiladas
- Chicken Mona
- Jambalaya
- Red Beans & Rice
- House Crawfish Bisque
- Gumbo Ya Ya
- Muffuletta (featuring Gioia’s Hot Salami)
- Crawfish Etouffee
- Mac & Cheese
- Pear Salad
- Cajun Cole Slaw