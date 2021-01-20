Broadway Oyster Bar items now sold at Fields Foods

ST. LOUIS – Fields Foods in Lafayette Square is now selling items from Broadway Oyster Bar.

Below is the list of foods available.

  • Famous Voodoo Sauce
  • Shrimp Voodoo Pizza
  • Chicken Voodoo Pizza
  • Shrimp Cajun Garlic Cream Pizza
  • Andouille Cajun Garlic Cream Pizza
  • Chicken Cajun Garlic Cream Pizza
  • Chicken Enchiladas
  • Chicken Mona
  • Jambalaya
  • Red Beans & Rice
  • House Crawfish Bisque
  • Gumbo Ya Ya
  • Muffuletta (featuring Gioia’s Hot Salami)
  • Crawfish Etouffee
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Pear Salad
  • Cajun Cole Slaw

