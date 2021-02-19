Broken pipe being repaired; water gushing for more than 28 hours says residents

ST. LOUIS– Repair work has finally begun after a water line broke Wednesday leaving several South City residents without water. Residents say they watched the water flow into the streets for more than 28 hours.
St. Louis City workers and Arch Way Construction contractors were out Friday morning repairing the busted water pipe on St. Vincent Ave. They say it took longer than expected because they couldn’t locate the water system shut off.
Resident Frannie Harrison says she’s happy to see work being done, but still wants answers to why she was affected in the first place.
Another resident posted on Facebook that as of last night, the water was gushing for 28 hours and was running down the streets. He says they’ve had no water in their homes for 9 hours as of the time of the post.