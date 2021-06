ST. LOUIS – Brooks & Dunn return to touring for the first time in ten years with their Reboot 2021 Tour, and they have a stop in St. Louis.

The tour starts on September 2 in Indianapolis. The duo comes to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, September 3.

Brooks & Dunn have Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane accompanying them on tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.