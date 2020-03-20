1  of  2
Brooks & Dunn reschedule St. Louis show

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 13: Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform at the Ryman Auditorium on January 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Brooks & Dunn’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show scheduled for May 15th has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 3rd. A Live Nation representative says that your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The duo wants to prioritize the health and safety their fans, crew members, and venues. More information. http://bit.ly/2U48wl1

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Official Dates:

  • 8/28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • 8/29 – Burgettstown, PA – S & T Bank Music Park
  • 9/3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
  • 9/4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • 9/5 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
  • 9/10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
  • 9/11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
  • 9/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • 9/19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • 9/24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • 9/25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
  • 9/26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • 10/2 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • 10/3 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • 10/23 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
  • 10/24 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
  • 10/29 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
  • 10/30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

