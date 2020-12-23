Brothers charged in East St. Louis kidnapping, shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Three people—two of them brothers—have been charged in connection with the August kidnapping and shooting of an East St. Louis man.

Investigators with the Illinois State Police say 36-year-old Kein Eastman was kidnapped Aug. 13 from a home in the 1700 block of N. 43rd Street.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, state police and prosecutors allege Kenwyn Frazier believed Eastman stole his decorative mouthpiece (also called “grillz”). Kenwyn is accused of leading Eastman out of the residence at gunpoint and taking him to an apartment in the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue.

Eastman had been at the apartment earlier in the day but denied stealing Frazier’s mouthpiece.

Kenwyn’s brother, Kendrick Frazier, led Eastman back outside the home 90 minutes later, according to doorbell camera footage obtained by authorities.

Prosecutors say the footage shows Eastman attempt to escape, only to be shot in the head. Eastman was able to run away despite the gunshot wound but has not been seen since.

The SUV used in the kidnapping was torched following the shooting, Illinois State Police say. A third person, Jasmine Crawford of Kentucky, was inside the apartment at the time and is accused of covering the doorbell camera after the shooting.

Crawford was arrested in Indiana earlier in December.