Brothers face charges day after exchanging gunfire with St. Louis County police

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with suburban officers who were trying to arrest his brother has been charged with assault and the brother has been referred to federal prosecutors for a weapons offense.

St. Louis County police said officers were arresting 31-year-old Lawton McKinnies for first-degree assault in Jennings when his brother, 30-year-old Dexter McKinnies, began firing at police.

Four officers returned fire, wounding Dexter McKinnies.

Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening. He was charged Tuesday with assault and armed criminal action charges from an Aug. 22 incident in which he is accused of shooting another person at least 15 times.