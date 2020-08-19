Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for ‘Chief Meme Officer’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Love beer and enjoy creating memes?

Bud Light is looking to hire a Chief Meme Officer for its Bud Light Seltzer product which launched in January.

The job entails creating ten viral memes and sharing them on social media. It pays $5,000 dollars a month for three months.

Adults over the age of 21 can apply between now and September 20th, 2020.

Meme templates are available on the company’s website to experiment.

Click here to apply


Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News