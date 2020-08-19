Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for ‘Chief Meme Officer’

ST. LOUIS – Love beer and enjoy creating memes?
Bud Light is looking to hire a Chief Meme Officer for its Bud Light Seltzer product which launched in January.
The job entails creating ten viral memes and sharing them on social media. It pays $5,000 dollars a month for three months.
Adults over the age of 21 can apply between now and September 20th, 2020.
Meme templates are available on the company’s website to experiment.
We made a great-tasting hard seltzer but honestly our memes are terrible. Time to change that. Apply now to be our #ChiefMemeOfficer. It’s a real job with a salary.— Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) August 18, 2020
