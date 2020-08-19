Bud Light offering $5,000 a month for ‘Chief Meme Officer’

ST. LOUIS – Love beer and enjoy creating memes?

Bud Light is looking to hire a Chief Meme Officer for its Bud Light Seltzer product which launched in January.

The job entails creating ten viral memes and sharing them on social media. It pays $5,000 dollars a month for three months.

Adults over the age of 21 can apply between now and September 20th, 2020.

Meme templates are available on the company’s website to experiment.

Click here to apply

We made a great-tasting hard seltzer but honestly our memes are terrible. Time to change that. Apply now to be our #ChiefMemeOfficer. It’s a real job with a salary.



Tag someone who would be perfect for the position.



Apply here: https://t.co/wLJU8cqWQm pic.twitter.com/7LXZOBm8mt — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) August 18, 2020



