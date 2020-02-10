Bud Light selling heart shaped boxes of beer for Valentine`s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- How about a heart-shaped case of beer for your special someone this Valentine's Day.

Bud Light is selling the heart-themed boxes made to fit a twelve pack. The heart-shaped container features love inspired poetry like "Roses are red and bud light is blue."

The only downside, the case doesn't include the beer.

Customers can find the cases on Anheuser- Busch's online store for $25 dollars but will have to buy the beer separately.

The Bud Light Heart Shaped Beer Box.The perfect gift for the one you love...or just the one who loves beer. Available now. https://t.co/7QFDjZimQO pic.twitter.com/Rl9OR2dHBM — Bud Light (@budlight) February 6, 2020