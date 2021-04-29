St. Louis City budget to reduce policing and increase counseling

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones’ budget proposal to reduce the city’s policing budget by $4 million was approved by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment Thursday.

The $4 million mostly comes from the deletion of 98 vacant uniformed officer positions. Reducing the vacant positions would also mean reducing officer’s overtime. This reduction still leaves over 50 uniformed officer positions available.

The proposal has the money reallocated to other services in the city. If the Board of Alderman approves the budget as is before July 1, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund would get an increase of $1.5 million, $500,000 would be allocated to giving legal support to the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency (CREA), Victim’s Support services would get just under $1 million, and the Department of Health and Human Services would also get just under $1 million to give support to the unhoused.

The budget would also break up the police department budget into more units. Previously the City Marshals and Park Rangers had their own budget numbers. The new units include, Budget and Finance, Supply and Uniform, Internal Affairs, Force Investigative Unit, Information Technologies, Patrol, 911 Dispatch/Communications, and Prisoner Processing.

“Budgets are moral documents, and previous budgets do not reflect either the shared values or the emerging needs of the most vulnerable St. Louisans. For many years the budget has not supported the needs of the people and that’s why we’re seeing record numbers of homicides and other acts of violence. What we’ve been doing doesn’t work. This revised budget will start St. Louis on a new path to tackling some of the root causes of crime,” Jones said in a press release.

Jones worked with Police Chief John Hayden on the police budget and he said he is in favor of the proposal. The reallocation of funds falls under amendment two in the budget proposal. It passed with votes for it from Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green. Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed voted against it.

Reed then moved to adopt the budget as amended and Jones, Green and Reed all voted in favor of it.

The budget proposal will now go to the full Board of Aldermen for more debate before any final action is taken. The budget has to be in place by July 1. 

