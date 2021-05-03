Budweiser Brewery Biergarten reopens today and customers get a free beer

ST. LOUIS – The Biergarten at the Anheuser Busch Brewery reopens today and to celebrate the occasion they are offering a free beer to those age 21 and over.
Guests will be required to undergo a temperature check and maintain social distancing.
The Biergarten has a new contactless ordering and payment option. Menus are available by scanning a tabletop QR code, and both food and beer orders can be made directly by phone. The bar is also open for traditional service.
The “Your first beer back is on us!” promotion begins Monday, May 3 and runs through May 27.
Brewery tours are expected to reopen on May 27. For more information about tour schedules, visit www.BudweiserTours.com.